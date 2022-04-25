Rallis India | Weak results; margin pressures to sustain

Rallis India (Rallis; CMP: Rs 254; Market cap: Rs 4,937 crore) has reported a weak Q4FY22 performance, suffering a loss at both the EBITDA and net levels. Raw material prices have seen a sharp surge and are likely to sustain, given the rise in prices of crude oil as well as other inputs, such as freight, solvents, and gas. The management expects margins to decline in Q1FY23 as well. Raw material availability is expected to remain challenging for some products in...