English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Rallis India | Weak results; margin pressures to sustain

    In Q4FY22, Rallis revenues grew by 8 percent year-on-year. Revenue growth was price-led. Revenues in the domestic crop care segment grew by more than 25 percent

    Bharat Gianani
    April 25, 2022 / 09:42 AM IST
    Rallis India | Weak results; margin pressures to sustain

    Rallis India (Rallis; CMP: Rs 254; Market cap: Rs 4,937 crore) has reported a weak Q4FY22 performance, suffering a loss at both the EBITDA and net levels. Raw material prices have seen a sharp surge and are likely to sustain, given the rise in prices of crude oil as well as other inputs, such as freight, solvents, and gas. The management expects margins to decline in Q1FY23 as well. Raw material availability is expected to remain challenging for some products in...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Investors take a flight to safety

      Apr 22, 2022 / 05:44 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: HCL Tech steps up but, way out of K-shaped recovery, Weekly Tactical Pick, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers