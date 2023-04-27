Rallis India: Facing a double whammy in the short term

Highlights Low volume and price kept Q4FY23 performance weak Pricing pressure to sustain as raw material prices cool off FY24 will likely be a volume story Valuations look supportive after recent correction Rallis India (CMP: Rs 191; Market cap: Rs 3,716 crore) posted weak results for Q4FY23, which is seasonally a small quarter, primarily due to lower liquidation of existing inventory and price decline in several markets. According to the management, the global agrochemical market still has a considerable amount of channel inventory, which is...