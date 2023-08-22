Patel Engineering rallies to 52-week high after JV bags Rs 1,275-crore project

Patel Engineering shares gained 3 percent to hit a 52-week high of Rs 58.54 in early trade on August 22 after a joint venture bagged an urban infrastructure development project from Madhya Pradesh Jal Nigam.
The Government of Madhya Pradesh Undertaking declared Patel Engineering as the lowest bidder in a joint venture (JV) deal a for Rs 1,275.30-crore contract for engineering, procurement, construction, testing, commissioning, trial run and operation and maintenance for 10 years of Narmada-Gambhir, District Ujjain and Indore multi-village drinking water supply scheme in a single package on a turn-key basis.
The company's share in the contract is 35 percent, or Rs. 446.36 crore, for the project, which has a timeframe of 24 months. The project is located in Ujjain and Indore, Madhya Pradesh.
The company in the quarter ended June 2023 posted a 5 percent jump in its net profit at Rs 43.40 crore, while its revenue increased 14.86 percent to Rs 1,118.61 crore.
Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!