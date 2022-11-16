Page Industries: Results lag estimates, earnings growth outlook healthy

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Margin miss in Q2FY23 Enhancing distribution presence to drive growth Margins to improve in H2FY23 Huge growth potential in the long run Page Industries (Page; CMP: Rs 46,650; Market cap: Rs 52,033 crore) has posted lower-than-anticipated results in the September 2022 quarter. Higher operating expenditure led to a decline in EBITDA margins on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. Page’s volume growth in the core segments (excluding masks) was decent, even on the high base of the corresponding quarter last year. The company has the potential for...