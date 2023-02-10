Neutral The Ramco Cements; target of Rs 700: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

Motilal Oswal's research report on The Ramco Cements

The Ramco Cements (TRCL)’s 3QFY23 performance was above our estimates on better realization growth. EBITDA stood at INR2.85b (v/s est. INR2.6b), while blended EBITDA/t was at INR797 (v/s est. INR735). Net profit reported was INR674m (v/s est. INR522m) in 3QFY23. Capacity utilization has improved by 9pp YoY to 70% in 3QFY23. Capacity expansion, along with increasing focus on the non-trade segment, will drive volume growth and we estimate volume CAGR of 9.5% over FY23-25E.

Outlook

The management indicated an average energy cost in 4QFY23 to remain at similar levels of 3Q, given the volatility in fuel prices. We reiterate our Neutral rating, with a TP of INR700, based on 12.5x Sep’24E EV/EBITDA.

