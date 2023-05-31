English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Neutral Repco Home Finance; target of Rs 255: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Repco Home Finance with a target price of Rs 255 in its research report dated May 30, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 31, 2023 / 03:12 PM IST
    neutral

    neutral

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Repco Home Finance

    Repco Home Finance (REPCO)’s 4QFY23 PAT jumped 95% YoY to INR821m, driven by a sharp decline in credit costs to ~25bp (PY: ~210bp). NII grew 5% YoY to INR1.5b. PPOP was largely stable YoY at INR1.2b during the quarter. GNPA/NNPA improved ~40bp each QoQ to 5.8%/3.0% and the company increased its PCR on S3 loans by ~350bp QoQ to ~50%. ECL/EAD was flat sequentially at 4.2% in 4QFY23. We would wait for: a) the asset quality outcome of the restructured pool that has resumed repayments but still remains vulnerable; b) further scaleup in disbursements; c) moderation in credit costs and d) further decline in BT-OUT run-rate, before turning constructive on the stock again.

    Outlook

    We raise our FY25E EPS by 2% to factor in lower credit costs and opex. We model a loan growth of 10%/12% in FY24/FY25 and PAT CAGR of 13% over FY23-FY25E. With RoA/RoE of 2.6%/12.6% in FY25E, we maintain our Neutral rating on the stock with a TP of INR255 (premised on 0.5x FY25E BVPS).

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Repco Home Finance - 30 -05 - 2023 - moti

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations #Repco Home Finance
    first published: May 31, 2023 03:09 pm