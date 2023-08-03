English
    Neutral PVR-Inox; target of Rs 1650: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on PVR-Inox with a target price of Rs 1650 in its research report dated August 01, 2023.

    August 03, 2023 / 11:08 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on PVR-Inox

    PVR-INOX’s EBITDA (pro forma) at INR808m (miss) improved QoQ but fell significantly YoY due to a 17% decline in revenue. ATP/SPH grew 2%/10% YoY to INR246/INR130. Occupancy declined notably YoY to 22.4%. Strong responses to recent big-ticket movies, along with a healthy pipeline, could drive a recovery in occupancy, which has been muted.

    Outlook

    However, volatility in the performance of Bollywood movies and increased competition from OTT platforms could drag down profitability. We reiterate our Neutral rating with a TP of INR1,650.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

