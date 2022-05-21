English
    Neutral Pidilite Industries; target of Rs 2035: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Pidilite Industries with a target price of Rs 2035 in its research report dated May 19, 2022.

    May 21, 2022 / 08:03 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Pidilite Industries


    Sales in 4QFY22 were in line. Its revenue performance was commendable, given the COVID-led disruptions in Jan’22 and a high base of 44.7% in 4QFY21. Two/three-year CAGR was also healthy at 27.5%/15.2%. Higher than expected raw material prices eroded gross margin, resulting in a significant miss on EBITDA in 4QFY22. While some price hikes were taken in May’22, the management expects VAM prices to remain elevated over the next three-to-four months before softening in 2HFY23.


    Outlook


    The rich multiple of 57x FY24E EPS adequately captures the stock’s fair value. We maintain our Neutral rating.


    Tags: #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Pidilite Industries #Recommendations
    first published: May 21, 2022 08:02 pm
