    Neutral ITC; target of Rs 265: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on ITC with a target price of Rs 265 in its research report dated May 19, 2022.

    May 20, 2022 / 09:01 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on ITC


    ITC’s 4QFY22 EBITDA and PAT growth came in line with our estimates.  Cigarette volumes reportedly rebounded to the pre-Covid levels and grew 9% YoY (calculated) in 4QFY22, above our estimate of 4% YoY. In the ongoing environment where material cost inflation is a worry, ITC’s resilient Cigarette margins render relatively better near-term visibility v/s peers. Longer term re-rating though will depend on diversification from cigarettes (81% of FY22 EBIT) and whether sustained earnings growth returns to the late-teen levels seen in the first half of the last decade.



    Outlook


    We maintain our Neutral rating on the stock with a TP of INR265.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    first published: May 20, 2022 09:01 pm
