English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Watch experts reveal smart investment to help ‘Reimagine Your Child’s Education Costs’ on March 11, 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Neutral Info Edge (India); target of Rs 5440: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Info Edge (India) with a target price of Rs 5440 in its research report dated March 09, 2021.

Broker Research
March 10, 2021 / 01:37 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on Info Edge (India)

Amazon has started its much awaited Food Delivery service (Amazon Food) in Bengaluru, exactly a year after launching internally for employees. While we see a marginal impact on Zomato/Swiggy’s duopoly from the much delayed and limited launch, Amazon Food will pose a risk to both players as it can shake up an established setup with a focus on profitability.



Outlook


We foresee a risk to the duopoly structure and consistent take rates in the industry. INFOE holds 18.4% stake in Zomato. Maintain Neutral.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Info Edge India #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations
first published: Mar 10, 2021 01:37 pm

Must Listen

Policy Talk Podcast | Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on the budget and how the state is coping since COVID-19 struck

Policy Talk Podcast | Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on the budget and how the state is coping since COVID-19 struck

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.