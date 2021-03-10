Neutral Info Edge (India); target of Rs 5440: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on Info Edge (India)

Amazon has started its much awaited Food Delivery service (Amazon Food) in Bengaluru, exactly a year after launching internally for employees. While we see a marginal impact on Zomato/Swiggy’s duopoly from the much delayed and limited launch, Amazon Food will pose a risk to both players as it can shake up an established setup with a focus on profitability.

Outlook

We foresee a risk to the duopoly structure and consistent take rates in the industry. INFOE holds 18.4% stake in Zomato. Maintain Neutral.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More