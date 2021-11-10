MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. Access event featuring 12 Days 12 Strategies 12 Experts @ Rs. 600/- Early bird offer. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Neutral Indraprastha Gas; target of Rs 520: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Indraprastha Gas with a target price of Rs 520 in its research report dated November 09, 2021.

Broker Research
November 10, 2021 / 06:27 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on Indraprastha Gas


Indraprastha Gas (IGL) reported EBITDA ahead of our estimates. This was led by better-than-estimated volumes (CNG volumes now 8% above pre-COVID peak) and higher-than-estimated EBITDA/scm (INR8, primarily supported by a CNG price hike of INR1.8/kg during the quarter). With an overwhelming quarterly performance, the challenges ahead for IGL are overwhelming as well: 1. The recent excise duty cut on petrol and diesel has reduced savings of CNG to liquid fuels. As highlighted in our report, Warming up to the winter ahead… Oil price rally may strengthen, although temporarily, we maintain our stance on the normalization of Brent prices by end-FY22. Falling Brent prices would lower savings, thereby impacting volume growth.



Outlook


We revise up our FY22E EPS by 29% on the back of the outperformance in 2QFY22 and factoring the complete pass-through of increase in APM gas price by the company for 2HFY22. The stock trades at around 27x/23x FY23E SA/consol. EPS. We value the stock at 24x Dec’23E EPS to arrive at Target Price of INR520. We maintain Neutral on the stock. The sustainability of Brent price at current levels presents an upside risk to our call with regard to both margins and volumes.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Indraprastha Gas #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations
first published: Nov 10, 2021 06:27 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.