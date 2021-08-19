MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Moneycontrol Pro in association with Option Omega 2.0 brings to you India’s First Option Traders Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Neutral India Cements; target of Rs 190: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on India Cements with a target price of Rs 190 in its research report dated August 11, 2021.

Broker Research
August 19, 2021 / 02:12 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on India Cements


India Cements (ICEM)’s 1QFY22 EBITDA was 18% below estimate, weighed by higher costs and lower volumes. Utilization stood at just 50% in 1QFY22. We revise down our FY22E/FY23E EPS by 7%/7%, factoring in weaker volumes and higher costs. ICEM trades at 10.3x FY23E EV/EBITDA, which is fair, in our view, given its strong presence in South. We maintain Neutral.



Outlook


ICEM trades at 10.3x FY23E EV/EBITDA and USD72/t EV/capacity. We value the stock at 10x Sep’23 EV/EBITDA to arrive at TP of INR190. We maintain Neutral.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #India Cements #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations
first published: Aug 19, 2021 02:12 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | WFH to hybrid offices: Here is how organisational culture is changing

Future Wise | WFH to hybrid offices: Here is how organisational culture is changing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.