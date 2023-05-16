English
    Neutral DLF; target of Rs 440: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on DLF with a target price of Rs 440 in its research report dated May 14, 2023.

    May 16, 2023 / 03:41 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on DLF

    DLFU reported record bookings of INR85b in 4QFY23, up three-fold YoY and about in line with our estimate of INR89b. The company had a successful launch at Sector 63, Gurugram (Arbour) with bookings of INR80b, but also reported cancellations worth INR1b at The Camellias, Gurugram. The company reported bookings of INR150b in FY23, doubling YoY, driven by major launches in Gurugram and Chandigarh Tri-city, which accounted for 80% of the overall sales. Overall company launched ~10msf of projects in FY23. DLFU plans to launch 11msf of projects in FY24 with a sales potential of INR197b. Along with INR73b of existing inventory, company will have INR270b of inventory to monetize in FY24. In FY23, DLFU clocked an inventory churn ratio of ~68% with a total inventory of ~INR221b and bookings of INR150b.


    Outlook

    We bake in the cash flows from revised project pipeline and roll forward our estimates, resulting in revised TP of INR440 (v/s INR415 earlier). Our monetization based land valuation method values DLF/DCCDL’s 147msf/25msf land at INR490b v/s the current implied value of INR485b, indicating a fair valuation with no upside potential.

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: May 16, 2023 03:41 pm