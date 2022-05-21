English
    Neutral Bosch; target of Rs 4500: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Bosch with a target price of Rs 4500 in its research report dated May 19, 2022.

    May 21, 2022 / 08:03 PM IST

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Bosch


    Revenue growth continued to outperform underlying industry volume trends, with revenue and EBITDA in line. We expect this outperformance to continue, led by a CV cycle revival, higher content, and increase in exports. However, a recovery in margin is still awaited. Since the CMP reflects all negatives, we see no major re-rating catalysts on the anvil. We maintain our FY23E/FY24E EPS estimate and our Neutral rating.


    Outlook


    We maintain our Neutral rating with a TP of INR14,500 per share (~25x Mar’24E EPS).


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    first published: May 21, 2022 08:02 pm
