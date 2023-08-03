English
    Neutral Bosch; target of Rs 18,500: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Bosch with a target price of Rs 18,500 in its research report dated August 01, 2023.

    August 03, 2023 / 11:11 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Bosch

    Bosch (BOS) 1QFY24 revenues surprised, led by autos, but margins were below est. due to lower gross margins and higher ‘other expenses’. We expect BOS to continue outperforming the underlying industry, primarily led by content enhancement. However, we do not foresee margins recovering above 15% over the next 2-3 years due to structural changes in the business.

    We lower our FY24E EPS by ~4% to reflect for a) strong content increase, and b) lower value add/margins. We retain our FY25E EPS. We reiterate our Neutral stance on the stock with a TP of INR18,500 (based on ~25x Sep’25E EPS).

    first published: Aug 3, 2023 11:01 pm

