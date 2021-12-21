MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Negative Breakout: 250 stocks out of BSE 500 closed below their 200-DMA on Monday

On Monday, when the Nifty shed 371 points, or 2.18%, as many as 24 index stocks breached the 200-DMA

Ritesh Presswala
December 21, 2021 / 10:56 AM IST

As stock markets turn risk-averse on the back on Omicron worries and faster tightening of interest rates by the US Fed, narrowing breadth in the market seems to lend more credence to the emerging negative sentiment across the board. While the Nifty 50 continues to trade 18.5% higher year-to-date, more than 50 percent of stocks in the BSE 500 index have breached their 200-Day Simple Moving Average, indicating a clear downward trend, a study by Moneycontrol shows. The interactive chart below will help you deep dive into how stocks slipped below their technical strong zone, sector-by-sector and company-by-company.
On Monday alone, when the Nifty shed 371 points, or 2.18%, as many as 24 index stocks breached the 200-DMA. Meanwhile, some BSE500 stocks like Strides Pharma Science, Sequent Scientific, Ujjivan Financial Services, Solara Active Pharma Sciences, and Graphite India traded 30 percent below their 200-DMA. And 80 stocks traded 10-20 percent below their 200-DMA.
Ritesh Presswala Research Analyst at Moneycontrol
Tags: #Moneycontrol Datawatch #Stocks to Watch
first published: Dec 21, 2021 10:36 am

Must Listen

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

