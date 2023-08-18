NDTV shares gain 4% on ministry nod to launch 4 regional channels

.

New Delhi Television shares jumped 4 percent on August 18 after the Adani Group-owned broadcaster received the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting approval to launch four regional channels.

At 1pm, the New Delhi Television stock was quoting at Rs 226.05, up Rs 5.05, or 2.29 percent, on the NSE.

In a filing with the exchanges, the media organisation said that it had received the ministry’s approval to uplink and downlink four news and current affairs channels - NDTV Rajasthan, NDTV Madhya Pradesh/Chhattisgarh, NDTV Gujarati and NDTV Marathi.

The Indian English news broadcaster also announced that it will start with the launch of NDTV Madhya Pradesh/Chhattisgarh on August 21.

The media organisation had in May announced its intention to launch nine channels. These moves for expanding its presence in the media space come after being taken over by the Adani Media Group from its previous promoters in December last year.

In its results for Q1FY24, the company reported a 35.03 percent on-year decline in its revenue from operations at Rs 69.99 crore. The company reported a loss of Rs 8.08 crore against a net profit of Rs 25.81 crore reported in the same quarter year before. The operating loss for the quarter stood at 9.68 crore.

NDTV is engaged in the business of television and digital broadcasting. Through its television channels and digital platforms, NDTV provides news coverage, analysis, and multimedia content. Additionally, it generates revenue through advertising and partnerships.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.