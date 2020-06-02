App
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2020 10:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NCC share price jumps 5% after Aditya Birla Sun Life buys 40 lakh shares

It was also one of the most active stocks on NSE in terms of volumes with 1,91,68,016 shares being traded at 10:00 hours.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
NCC share price jumped over 5 percent intraday on June 2 after Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company bought 40,00,000 shares at Rs 25.92 per share on NSE.

The stock price has jumped over 25 percent in the last three days and was quoting at Rs 26.90, up Rs 1.30, or 5.08 percent. It was also one of the most active stocks on NSE in terms of volumes with 1,91,68,016 shares being traded at 10:00 hours.

The company in a filing to the exchanges said that it has received four new orders for Rs 1,136 crore (exclusive of GST) in the month of May 2020. Out of this, two orders totalling to Rs 993 crore pertain to Water Division and two orders totalling to Rs 143 crore pertains to Building Division.

These orders are received from State Government agencies and do not include any internal orders, the company added.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, NCC has to decrease zero promoter pledge with book value per share improving for the last two years. The company has been effectively using its capital to generate profit - RoCE improving in last 2 years.

Moneycontrol technical rating is bullish with technical indicators and moving averages being bullish.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 2, 2020 10:22 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #NCC

Repatriation flights on June 2: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

PM Modi Speech LIVE |World looking for trusted, reliable partner, India has potential, says PM Modi

Cash-starved Karnataka receives major relief from liquor sale: Report

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.