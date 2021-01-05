MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Learn about financing for FPOs on Commodity ki Paathshala on January 5, 2021 at 5 pm . Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

National Fertilizers share price rises 12% on highest ever production

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 45 and 52-week low Rs 15 on 30 July, 2020 and 24 March, 2020, respectively.

Moneycontrol News
January 05, 2021 / 09:54 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

National Fertilizers share price added 12 percent in early trade on January 5 after the company achieved its highest ever production in the third quarter during FY21.

The company surpassed the previous records, and achieved ever highest production of 9.99 lakh MT urea in the third quarter during FY 2020-21, the company said.

The company successfully maintained its operations during constraints posed by COVID-19.

The plants at Nangal and Panipat achieved their ever best urea production during Oct-Dec, 2020. The Nangal plant while increasing production levels at the plant also achieved the lowest quarterly energy of 6.602 GCallMT urea against the previous best of 6.615 GCallMT urea.

The company has been increasing its non-urea business also. In Q3, it produced its highest ever quantity of 4981 MT of Bentonite Sulphur at its Panipat plant.

Close

At 09:36 hrs, National Fertilizers was quoting at Rs 41, up Rs 3.10, or 8.18 percent on the BSE.

NFL

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 45 and 52-week low Rs 15 on 30 July 2020 and 24 March 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 8.89 percent below its 52-week high and 173.33 percent above its 52-week low.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #National Fertilizers
first published: Jan 5, 2021 09:54 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | We are in no way inferior to Pfizer, says Bharat Biotech on backlash; World's biggest vaccination programme to begin, says PM Modi

Coronavirus Essential | We are in no way inferior to Pfizer, says Bharat Biotech on backlash; World's biggest vaccination programme to begin, says PM Modi

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.