National Fertilizers share price rises 12% on highest ever production

National Fertilizers share price added 12 percent in early trade on January 5 after the company achieved its highest ever production in the third quarter during FY21.

The company surpassed the previous records, and achieved ever highest production of 9.99 lakh MT urea in the third quarter during FY 2020-21, the company said.

The company successfully maintained its operations during constraints posed by COVID-19.

The plants at Nangal and Panipat achieved their ever best urea production during Oct-Dec, 2020. The Nangal plant while increasing production levels at the plant also achieved the lowest quarterly energy of 6.602 GCallMT urea against the previous best of 6.615 GCallMT urea.

The company has been increasing its non-urea business also. In Q3, it produced its highest ever quantity of 4981 MT of Bentonite Sulphur at its Panipat plant.

At 09:36 hrs, National Fertilizers was quoting at Rs 41, up Rs 3.10, or 8.18 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 45 and 52-week low Rs 15 on 30 July 2020 and 24 March 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 8.89 percent below its 52-week high and 173.33 percent above its 52-week low.