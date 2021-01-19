Man Industries share price rises 3% on new orders worth Rs 250 cr

live bse live

Man Industries share price gained 3 percent in early trade on January 19 after the company bagged new orders.

The company has received new orders worth approximately Rs 250 crore which are to be executed over the next 5 months.

At 09:48 hrs, Man Industries (India) was quoting at Rs 84.15, up Rs 1.60, or 1.94 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 92.70 and 52-week low Rs 31 on 16 December, 2020 and 23 March, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 9.22 percent below its 52-week high and 171.45 percent above its 52-week low.