Man Industries share price rises 3% on new orders worth Rs 250 cr

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 92.70 and 52-week low Rs 31 on 16 December, 2020 and 23 March, 2020, respectively.

Moneycontrol News
January 19, 2021 / 10:41 AM IST
 
 
Man Industries share price gained 3 percent in early trade on January 19 after the company bagged new orders.

The company has received new orders worth approximately Rs 250 crore which are to be executed over the next 5 months.

At 09:48 hrs, Man Industries (India) was quoting at Rs 84.15, up Rs 1.60, or 1.94 percent.

Currently, it is trading 9.22 percent below its 52-week high and 171.45 percent above its 52-week low.
first published: Jan 19, 2021 10:41 am

