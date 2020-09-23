172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|majeso-hits-52-week-high-as-unifi-wealth-management-buys-2-lakh-shares-in-bulk-deal-5874081.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 23, 2020 01:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Majesco hits 52-week high as UNIFI Wealth Management buys 2 lakh shares in bulk deal

According to bulk deal data available on NSE, UNIFI Wealth Management bought 2,06,000 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 779.05 per share.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Majesco share price jumped almost 4 percent intraday on September 23 after UNIFI Wealth Management bought 2,06,000 shares of the company.

According to bulk deal data available on NSE, UNIFI Wealth Management bought 2,06,000 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 779.05 per share.

The stock was trading at Rs 808.50, up Rs 30.45, or 3.91 percent, at 09:59 hours. It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 815.

The stock also witnessed spurt in volume by more than 2.16 times and was trading with volumes of 9,442 shares, compared to its five day average of 3,648 shares, an increase of 158.84 percent.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, FII / FPI or institutions are increasing their shareholding. The stock is showing strong momentum with price above short, medium and long term moving averages.

Moneycontrol technical rating is very bullish with moving averages and technical indicators being bullish.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Sep 23, 2020 10:29 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Majesco

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.