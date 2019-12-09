Maharashtra Seamless share price gains 4% on ONGC order win

Maharashtra Seamless share price gained nearly 4 percent in the morning trade on December 9 after the company won a Rs 500-crore order from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC).

The company said in a press release that it will be supplying seamless castings to ONGC.

At 0957 hours, Maharashtra Seamless was quoting at Rs 372.45, up Rs 12.90, or 3.59 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 532 on December 18, 2018 and 52-week low of Rs 342 on October 15, 2019.