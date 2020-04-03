App
Last Updated : Apr 03, 2020 10:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lupin share price rises 3% as USFDA clears its Aurangabad facility

The inspection for the facility was carried out by the USFDA between February 10, 2020 and February 14, 2020 and concluded with no observations.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Lupin share price rose more than 3 percent in early trade on April 3 after the company received an EIR from the USFDA.

The company has received an establishment inspection report (EIR) from the USFDA for its Aurangabad, India facility.

The inspection for the facility was carried out by the USFDA between February 10 and February 14 and concluded with no observations.

“We are delighted with the receipt of the EIR for Aurangabad classifying the inspection as No Action Indicated. This takes us a step forward in our efforts of enhancing our compliance and quality standards across all our manufacturing sites," said Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director, Lupin.

"We continue to work with the USFDA to continuously improve our quality and compliance while providing important medicines to the US market”.

At 09:45 hrs Lupin was quoting at Rs 597.35, up Rs 18.15, or 3.13 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 882.15 and 52-week low Rs 505.00 on 02 May, 2019 and 13 March, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 32.28 percent below its 52-week high and 18.29 percent above its 52-week low.

First Published on Apr 3, 2020 10:01 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Lupin

