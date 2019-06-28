App
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2019 09:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lupin rises 3% on USFDA nod for Mirabegron tablets

Mirabegron is indicated for the treatment of Overactive Bladder (GAB) with symptoms of urge urinary incontinence, urgency, and urinary frequency.

Share price of Lupin rose more than 3 percent in the early trade on June 28 after company received tentative approval for its Mirabegron Extended Release (ER) Tablets.

The company has received tentative approval for its Mirabegron Extended Release (ER) Tablets, 25 mg and 50 mg, from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), to market a generic version of Myrbetriq Extended Release Tablets, 25 mg and 50 mg, of Astellas Pharma Global Development Inc, company said in press release.

Mirabegron is indicated for the treatment of Overactive Bladder (GAB) with symptoms of urge urinary incontinence, urgency, and urinary frequency.

Mirabegron ER Tablets 25 mg and 50 mg had annual sales of approximately USD 1501.6 mn in the US, it added.

At 09:38 hrs Lupin was quoting at Rs 778.00, up Rs 14.50, or 1.90 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Jun 28, 2019 09:47 am

