L&T Technology Services shares hit 52-week high on $100 million multi-year order

Under the five-year engagement, company will provide multi-discipline plant engineering activities including site sustenance, discipline engineering and control automation support for both facilities.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 10, 2020 / 11:25 AM IST
 
 
L&T Technology Services share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,890, adding  2 percent in early trade on December 10 after the company won a multi-year order.

The company in a press release said that it has been selected by a global O&G major to be the primary engineering partner to support two of their integrated refining and chemicals manufacturing facilities in US.

This is a multi-year engagement with a potential value of more than $100 million, it added.

Under the five-year engagement, the company will provide multi-discipline plant engineering activities including site sustenance, discipline engineering and control automation support for both facilities.

The company will leverage its in-house digital engineering tools and new-age technology & solutions to optimise project execution and drive efficiency improvements for the customer.

The two sites covered under LTTS’ scope are integrated refining, chemical and polymer complexes and are currently among the top 10 biggest downstream sites in the U.S.

“Our focus on multi-vertical, large engagements with customer intimacy, leveraging digital and new age technologies is yielding the desired outcomes. This latest instance of a major customer awarding LTTS a large multi-year program is a testimony to our global plant engineering expertise,” said Dr Keshab Panda, CEO & MD, L&T Technology Services.

At 09:24 hrs, L&T Technology Services was quoting at Rs 1,848, up Rs 7.85, or 0.43 percent on the BSE.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #L&T Technology Services
first published: Dec 10, 2020 09:30 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.