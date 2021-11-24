MARKET NEWS

English
Lemon Tree Hotels: Can the stock re-rate further?

With the increasing sense of normalcy and with corporate and trade demand expected to resume in a big way, LMNT expects to touch pre-COVID levels by H1FY23

Bharat Gianani
November 24, 2021 / 12:15 PM IST
Lemon Tree Hotels: Can the stock re-rate further?

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Lemon Tree Hotels (LMNT; CMP: Rs 51; Market Capitalisation: Rs 4,072 crore) has posted a strong recovery in the September 2021 quarter as travel increased. Due to the reduced cost structure, LMNT posted margins close to the pre-COVID levels, on a much lower revenue base. Demand environment continues to improve. With the increasing sense of normalcy and with corporate and trade demand expected to resume in a big way, LMNT expects to touch pre-COVID levels by H1FY23. With a much leaner cost...

