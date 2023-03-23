KNR Constructions: On a growth highway

Representative image.

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Infrastructure spend to remain strong New order wins in March Healthy order book position Plans entry into railways and metro segments With FY24 being the last fiscal before the general elections as well as having major state elections, the infrastructure spend of both the central and state governments would be in full throttle, benefitting companies like KNR Constructions (KNRC; CMP: Rs 252; Market cap: Rs 7,093 crore). Both highway as well as water segment (key areas of KNR operations) are amongst the key focus...