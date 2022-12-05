Karur Vysya Bank: Why there is upside despite the huge outperformance

Highlights Strong financial performance continues Robust growth in advances supported by all segments Margin improving, confident of stability with large part of the book floating Asset quality comfortable, credit cost to remain benign Deposits need a focused strategy Valuation still undemanding and has room to rerate We had picked Karur Vysya Bank (KVB,CMP:Rs 99 Market Cap: Rs 7,999 crore) as a deep-value stock and reiterated our positive stance when the stock was at Rs 58 in September this year. The northward journey continued unabated and only...
