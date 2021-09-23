JBM Auto shares surge 14% on orders for 500 CNG/electric buses

Source: Twitter

JBM Auto share price surged over 14 percent intraday on September 23 after the company bagged orders for supply of 500 CNG/electric buses.

The company in an exchange filing said it has received orders for supply of 500 CNG/electric buses including BS VI CNG buses for Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System Limited, electric buses for Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), electric buses for Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh and electric buses for multiple corporate clients.

These orders will be executed in the current financial year, it added.

The stock was trading at Rs 515.00, up Rs 55.50, or 12.08 percent. It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 537.

The scrip was trading with volumes of 33,317 shares, compared to its five day average of 5,236 shares, an increase of 536.33 percent.

The company in another exchange filing declared final dividend on equity shares at 30 percent equivalent to Rs 1.50 per equity share (on fully paid-up equity share of Rs 5 each) of the company.