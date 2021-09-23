MARKET NEWS

September 23, 2021 / 07:38 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the Indian indices

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 17,669 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST. Asian markets are trading higher tracking positive US markets after Federal Reserve will likely begin reducing its monthly bond purchases as soon as November and signaled interest rate increases may follow more quickly than expected.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex58,927.33-77.94 -0.13%
    Nifty 5017,546.65-15.35 -0.09%
    Nifty Bank36,944.65-291.20 -0.78%
    Nifty 50 17,546.65 -15.35 (-0.09%)
    Wed, Sep 22, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    Coal India162.105.70 +3.64%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    HDFC2,734.70-39.65 -1.43%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Midcap 10029933.90491.40 +1.67%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Bank36944.65-291.20 -0.78%


  • September 23, 2021 / 07:36 AM IST

    Wall Street ends higher as Fed signals bond-buying taper soon

    The three major U.S. stock indexes rose 1% on Wednesday as investors mostly took in stride the latest signals from the Federal Reserve, including clearing the way for the central bank to reduce its monthly bond purchases soon.

    The S&P 500 registered its biggest daily percentage gain since July 23.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 338.48 points, or 1%, to 34,258.32, the S&P 500 gained 41.45 points, or 0.95%, to 4,395.64 and the Nasdaq Composite added 150.45 points, or 1.02%, to 14,896.85.

  • September 23, 2021 / 07:31 AM IST

    SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 116 points or 0.66 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,669 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.

  • September 23, 2021 / 07:23 AM IST

    Market on Wednesday

    After making a smart recovery in the previous session, Indian benchmark indices had a volatile day on September 22, with a rally in realty, auto, IT and metal names helping indices to narrow losses at end of the day.

    At close, the Sensex was down 77.94 points, or 0.13 percent, at 58,927.33, and the Nifty was down 15.30 points, or 0.09 percent, at 17,546.70.

    The broader market outperformed the benchmarks, as BSE midcap and smallcap indices added over a percent each.

    On the sectoral front, Nifty auto and metal indices rose a percent each, while some selling was seen in the FMCG and banking names.

  • September 23, 2021 / 07:20 AM IST

    Good morning, dear reader! Here's something to kickstart your trading day

  • September 23, 2021 / 07:16 AM IST

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

