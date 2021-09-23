Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the Indian indices

September 23, 2021 / 07:36 AM IST

Wall Street ends higher as Fed signals bond-buying taper soon

The three major U.S. stock indexes rose 1% on Wednesday as investors mostly took in stride the latest signals from the Federal Reserve, including clearing the way for the central bank to reduce its monthly bond purchases soon.

The S&P 500 registered its biggest daily percentage gain since July 23.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 338.48 points, or 1%, to 34,258.32, the S&P 500 gained 41.45 points, or 0.95%, to 4,395.64 and the Nasdaq Composite added 150.45 points, or 1.02%, to 14,896.85.