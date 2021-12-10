Is it right time to board this railway stock?

Illustration of Indian Train (Source: ShutterStock)

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

IRCON International, one of the leading public sector enterprises in the railway engineering space, has corrected recently from the high of about Rs 53 a share in October to Rs 46.7. The stock has now fallen to attractive levels. At present, it is trading around 9 times its fiscal 2022 estimated earnings and offers a dividend yield of close to 6 percent. The valuation also looks attractive on the back of business improvement, cash in books, zero debt and strong...