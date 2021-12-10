MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Register Now! Special webinar on Benefits of investing in US market at 4 pm on 10th December, 2021
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Is it right time to board this railway stock?

Strong revenue visibility and attractive valuation to support the IRCON stock from here on

Jitendra Kumar Gupta
December 10, 2021 / 10:03 AM IST
Is it right time to board this railway stock?

Illustration of Indian Train (Source: ShutterStock)

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

IRCON International, one of the leading public sector enterprises in the railway engineering space, has corrected recently from the high of about Rs 53 a share in October to Rs 46.7. The stock has now fallen to attractive levels. At present, it is trading around 9 times its fiscal 2022 estimated earnings and offers a dividend yield of close to 6 percent. The valuation also looks attractive on the back of business improvement, cash in books, zero debt and strong...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Why MPC chose to walk a fine line

    Dec 9, 2021 / 02:39 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Buyers turn tight fisted, Keki Mistry sees a super cycle, MapmyIndia IPO, this NBFC has a point to prove, Start-up Street, Lex-speak and more

    Read Now
  • PRO Weekender

    Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Transitory is history

    Dec 4, 2021 / 10:09 AM IST

    As inflation remains persistently high, the Fed looks to double down on the taper despite the emergence of Omicron

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers