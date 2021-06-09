Insecticides India share price jumps 16% on patent for composition of Hexacondazole & Carbendazim

live bse live

Insecticides India share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 664.95, rising 16 percent intraday on June 9 after the company received patent for composition of Hexacondazole & Carbendazim.

The Government of India, the Patent Office has granted the Patent no. 368791 titled as "A synergistic fungicidal composition comprising Hexaconazole and Carbendazim" to Insecticides (India) for the term of 20 years from 15h day of June 2017 (Date of Filling)," company said in the release.

The said patent also covers the fungicidal composition, Hexaconazole 4% + Carbendazim 16% SC which the company has been selling PAN-INDIA under the Trademark of “SOFIA”, company said.

The meeting of board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on June 18, 2021 through video conferencing, to consider and approve audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2021.

At 15:04 hrs, Insecticides India was quoting at Rs 598.45, up Rs 25.55, or 4.46 percent on the BSE.