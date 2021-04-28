MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Info Edge shares rise 3% on plans to offload stake worth Rs 750 crore in Zomato

Info Edge currently holds around 19 percent stake in the food delivery aggregator company.

Moneycontrol News
April 28, 2021 / 10:09 AM IST

Info Edge India share price added over 3 percent in early on April 28 after the company said it is going to sell its stakes worth Rs 750 crore in Zomato Limited via Offer For Sale (OFS) in the latter's upcoming initial public offering (IPO).

"This is to inform you that Zomato Limited is proposing an IPO of its Equity Shares, comprising a fresh issue of Equity Shares by Zomato Limited ('Fresh Issue') and an Offer For Sale by Info Edge (India) Limited ('Offer For Sale')," it said in a regulatory filing.

Info Edge currently holds around 19 percent stake in the food delivery aggregator company.

Also Read: Zomato IPO: Food delivery platform files DRHP with Sebi

At 09:23 hrs, Info Edge India was quoting at Rs 5,060, up Rs 115.50, or 2.34 percent on the BSE.

Close

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 5,876.05 and a 52-week low of Rs 2,270 on 06 January, 2021 and 18 May, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 13.89 percent below its 52-week high and 122.91 percent above its 52-week low.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Info Edge
first published: Apr 28, 2021 09:38 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.