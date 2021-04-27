Info Edge to sell Zomato shares worth Rs 750 crore in IPO

Representative image

Info Edge Limited said on April 27 that it would be selling stakes worth Rs 750 crore in its investee company Zomato Limited via Offer For Sale (OFS) in the latter's upcoming initial public offering (IPO).

"This is to inform you that Zomato Limited is proposing an IPO of its Equity Shares, comprising a fresh issue of Equity Shares by Zomato Limited ('Fresh Issue') and an Offer For Sale by Info Edge (India) Limited ('Offer For Sale')," it said in a regulatory filing.

Info Edge currently holds around 19 per cent stake in the food delivery aggregatory company.

"The Board of Directors of the Company today considered and have given their approval to the Company to participate in the said Offer for Sale of up to such number of shares of Zomato Limited as would aggregate upto Rs 7,500 million (Rs 750 crore), the terms and conditions of which will be specified in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus, the Red Herring Prospectus and the Prospectus, and in certain other offer documents and agreements," Info Edge further stated in its BSE filing.

The announcement to sell off stakes worth Rs 750 crore assumes significance, as Zomato’s IPO is one of the most significantly awaited in recent capital market history.

Zomato would be among the first tech-unicorns in India to be listed. Reports had in March claimed that the Deepinder Goyal-led company would raise $750 million to $1 billion through its planned IPO – without investor exits or share sales.

Ahead of a potential listing on exchanges, Zomato is on the verge of closing a $500 million investment that would value the Gurugram-based company at around $5.5 billion.