Indian ADRs: Wipro gains nearly 3%, Tata Motors, HDFC Bank up

Indian ADRs ended mostly higher on Friday. In the IT space, Wipro added 2.77 percent at USD 5.19 and Infosys was down 0.39 percent at USD 20.30.

In the banking space, HDFC Bank rose 0.97 percent at USD 100.13 and ICICI Bank shed 0.74 percent at USD 9.45.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors rose 0.94 percent at USD 18.35 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories was up 0.37 percent at USD 34.97.