Indian ADRs: Tata Motors slips 6%; Infosys gains 2.4%

Indian ADRs ended mostly higher on Thursday. In the IT space, Infosys rose 2.41 percent at USD 18.24 and Wipro was down 0.65 percent at USD 4.59.

In the banking space, ICICI Bank was up 0.23 percent at USD 8.62 and HDFC Bank was up 0.41 percent at USD 95.98.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors slipped 5.81 percent at USD 21.09 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories added 0.49 percent at USD 28.96.