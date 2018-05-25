App
May 25, 2018 07:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian ADRs: Tata Motors slips 6%; Infosys gains 2.4%

Indian ADRs ended mostly higher on Thursday. ICICI Bank was up 0.23 percent and Dr Reddy's Laboratories added 0.49 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Indian ADRs ended mostly higher on Thursday. In the IT space, Infosys rose 2.41 percent at USD 18.24 and Wipro was down 0.65 percent at USD 4.59.

In the banking space, ICICI Bank was up 0.23 percent at USD 8.62 and HDFC Bank was up 0.41 percent at USD 95.98.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors slipped 5.81 percent at USD 21.09 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories added 0.49 percent at USD 28.96.

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

