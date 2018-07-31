App
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2018 04:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Wabco India; target of Rs 7200: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Wabco India with a target price of Rs 7200 in its research report dated July 30, 2018.

ICICI Direct's research report on Wabco India

Wabco India’s (WIL) revenues grew 42.2% YoY to | 747 crore, above our estimate of | 716 crore. Revenue from domestic business grew 56.2% YoY to | 534 crore mainly due to low base of last year and ongoing demand drivers (high infrastructure spends, overloading restrictions) in the CV space. In terms of revenue mix, OEM revenue - | 422 crore (includes ABS revenue ~| 97 crore), revenue from spares & operating income were | 79 crore & | 34 crore, respectively.

Outlook

WIL is well placed to capture this growth opportunity, going forward. Though we believe the revenue growth opportunity does persist, it will face some pressure on margins in the near term. Thus, we maintain our HOLD rating valuing the stock at 35x FY20E EPS, with a target price of | 7200.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 31, 2018 04:11 pm

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #WABCO India

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.