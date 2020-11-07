172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|hold-wabco-india-target-of-rs-5220-icici-direct-6081321.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
WEBINAR :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21, Nov 10 at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 07, 2020 11:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Wabco India; target of Rs 5220: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Wabco India with a target price of Rs 5220 in its research report dated November 02, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Wabco India


Wabco India (WIL) reported a relatively healthy Q2FY21 performance. Net sales were at Rs 419 crore, down 6% YoY (domestic down 19%, exports up 8%, aftermarket performance flattish YoY). EBITDA in Q2FY21 was at Rs 63 crore with corresponding EBITDA margins at 15.1%, up 330 bps YoY. PAT was up 3.5% YoY to Rs 35.1 crore. The management sounded confident of industry leading growth over FY21-23E amid near bottoming out of CV cycle with increase in content per vehicle under BS-6 regime as well as cost competitive nature of exports & technology support by the wider ZF group.


Outlook


We build 11%, 15.9% sales, PAT CAGR, respectively, for WIL in FY20-23E, with margins seen improving to erstwhile ~15% trajectory by that time. We value WIL at Rs 5,220 i.e. 40x P/E on FY23E EPS of ₹ 130.5/share, upgrading it from SELL to HOLD. Key risk to our call is the impending stake sale by the new promoter (~18%) to comply with minimum public shareholding norms.


For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 7, 2020 11:49 am

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #WABCO India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.