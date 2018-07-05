App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2018 04:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold VST Tillers Tractors; target of Rs 2220: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on VST Tillers Tractors with a target price of Rs 2220 in its research report dated July 04, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on VST Tillers Tractors


VST Tillers & Tractors (VST) reported muted sales volumes in Q1FY19 on both the power tillers and tractors front. For June 2018, power tiller sales volumes came in at 2948 units (down 28.0% YoY) while tractor sales volumes were at 871 units (down 8.7% YoY) For Q1FY19, power tiller sales volume came in at 5,367 units, down 24.6% YoY while tractor sales were at 1,927 units, down 24.6% YoY The weak performance by the company in the less than 30 hp tractor segment comes as a big negative surprise given healthy growth (~20%+) witnessed by leading tractor players indicating a potential loss in market share by VST to competition.

Outlook
We value VST at Rs 2220, i.e. 16x P/E on FY20E EPS of Rs 138.8 with a HOLD rating on the stock. Adding volatility to the earnings is the MTM gains/losses on equity investment book at VST.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 5, 2018 04:36 pm

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #VST Tillers Tractors

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.