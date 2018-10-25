App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2018 12:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold TVS Motor; target of Rs 565: JM Financial

JM Financial recommended hold rating on TVS Motor with a target price of Rs 565 in its research report dated October 23, 2018.

JM Financial's research report on TVS Motor


In 2QFY19, TVS Motor (TVS) reported EBITDA margin of 8.6% (-35bps YoY, +90bps QoQ), surpassing JMFe and street expectations owing to higher volumes, price increase and a favourable exchange rate. Without sharing a number, the management indicated ‘moderate’ growth during the Navratri period (including Dusshera), impacted by the increase/confusion on insurance premium. However, the Company expects strong pick-up in sales during the traditionally robust phase of ‘Dhanteras’ and ‘Diwali’, driven by positive response to new models. With increase in fuel price, hike in insurance premium and heightened competitive intensity, we remain cautious on the 2W segment in the near-term. Festive demand in the remaining period and monthly wholesale volumes would be the key monitorables.


Outlook


Maintain HOLD with a revised TP of INR 565 (roll-forward to Sept ’19). Higher than expected market share gain and margin expansion are key risks to our call.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 25, 2018 12:27 pm

