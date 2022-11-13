English
    Hold The Ramco Cements; target of Rs 780: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on The Ramco Cements with a target price of Rs 780 in its research report dated November 09, 2022.

    November 13, 2022 / 09:59 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on The Ramco Cements


    The company positively surprised on cement volume growth of 22% y-o-y while disappointed on operational profitability which stood at multi year low at Rs. 383 EBITDA/tonne. Management ups volume growth guidance for FY2023 to 25-30% and expects 23% volume growth for FY2024. However, elevated power & fuel costs during H2FY2023 is expected to lead to weak operational profitability than earlier envisaged. It announced new brownfield grinding capacity of 0.9mtpa at Odisha at a capex of only Rs. 130 crores. Net Debt rise to over Rs. 4700 crore although not expected to significantly rise in H2FY2023.


    Outlook


    We downgrade The Ramco Cements Limited (Ramco) to Hold with a revised PT of Rs. 780 due to limited upside potential considering near-term headwinds.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Nov 13, 2022 09:59 pm