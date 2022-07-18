English
    Hold Tata Metaliks; target of Rs 690: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Tata Metaliks with a target price of Rs 690 in its research report dated July 15, 2022.

    July 18, 2022 / 02:34 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Tata Metaliks


    Tata Metaliks (TML) is a subsidiary of Tata Steel, which was established in 1990. TML has manufacturing facilities in Kharagpur, West Bengal, which produces pig iron and ductile iron (DI) pipes. • TML is currently in the process of expanding its ductile iron pipe capacity • TML has healthy cash flows and a strong balance-sheet. It is one of the few players in the steel pipe sector having net cash position on its balance sheet.



    Outlook


    We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock. We value TML at Rs 690 i.e. 5x FY24E EV/EBITDA.

    At 14:32 hrs Tata Metaliks was quoting at Rs 702.70, up Rs 3.85, or 0.55 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 720.60 and an intraday low of Rs 698.20.


    It was trading with volumes of 4,233 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 7,646 shares, a decrease of -44.64 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 1.47 percent or Rs 10.45 at Rs 698.85.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,364.90 and 52-week low Rs 622.45 on 30 July, 2021 and 20 June, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 48.52 percent below its 52-week high and 12.89 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 2,218.95 crore.



    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tata Metaliks - 180722 - icici

    Tags: #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Tata Metaliks
    first published: Jul 18, 2022 02:34 pm
