Hold Sundaram Finance; target of Rs 2450: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Sundaram Finance with a target price of Rs 2450 in its research report dated February 25, 2021.

February 26, 2021 / 01:02 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Sundaram Finance


Sundaram Finance (SFL) is a Chennai-based NBFC with a presence in auto financing, home finance, asset management and general insurance business. Major value is derived from asset financing (vehicle financing) with AUM of Rs 31226 crore as of December 2020. The company has 583 branches with a substantial presence (~55%) in southern India.


Outlook


We expect healthy earning trajectory at 15-16% in FY21-23E and RoA to remain at 2.2-2.3%. Valuing the stock on an SOTP basis, we arrive at a target price of Rs 2450 (Rs 1920 earlier) but due to recent run-up in stock price, we downgrade our recommendation from BUY to HOLD.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Sundaram Finance
first published: Feb 26, 2021 01:02 pm

