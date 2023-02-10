Hold Relaxo Footwears; target of Rs 745: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Relaxo Footwears

Relaxo is India’s leading footwear manufacturing company, boasting of largest capacity of 10.0 lakh pairs per day. Relaxo is a dominant player in the open footwear space (~76% of sales), with its strong portfolio of brands (‘Flite’, ‘Bahamas’, ‘Sparx’, ‘Relaxo). Market leader in value priced segment selling ~19 crore pairs annually • Relaxo, over the years, has maintained b/s prudence with controlled working capital, healthy asset turns of 2.5x and generating RoCE of 20%+.



Outlook

Hence, we maintain our HOLD rating on the stock with a revised target price. We value Relaxo at rs 745 i.e. 56x FY25E EPS.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

