    Hold Relaxo Footwears; target of Rs 745: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Relaxo Footwears with a target price of Rs 745 in its research report dated February 06, 2023.

    February 10, 2023 / 09:41 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Relaxo Footwears

    Relaxo is India’s leading footwear manufacturing company, boasting of largest capacity of 10.0 lakh pairs per day. Relaxo is a dominant player in the open footwear space (~76% of sales), with its strong portfolio of brands (‘Flite’, ‘Bahamas’, ‘Sparx’, ‘Relaxo). Market leader in value priced segment selling ~19 crore pairs annually • Relaxo, over the years, has maintained b/s prudence with controlled working capital, healthy asset turns of 2.5x and generating RoCE of 20%+.


    Outlook

    Hence, we maintain our HOLD rating on the stock with a revised target price. We value Relaxo at rs 745 i.e. 56x FY25E EPS.