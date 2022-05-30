English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.1499/- for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold Prataap Snacks; target of Rs 729: Arihant Capital

    Arihant Capital recommended hold rating on Prataap Snacks with a target price of Rs 729 in its research report dated May 25, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 30, 2022 / 09:48 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Arihant Capital's research report on Prataap Snacks


    Prataap Snacks’ (PSL) overall Q4 performance was disappointing as it was below our estimates on all fronts, largely due to visible margin pressure resulting from high operating costs. Consolidated Revenue were INR 358 Cr vs INR 303 Cr in Q4FY21 (+16.57% YoY, - 5.45% QoQ) which was above our estimate of INR 312 Cr. Gross Profit was INR 88 Cr vs INR 81 Cr in Q4FY21 (+8.78% YoY, -12.53% QoQ). Gross Profit Margins were 24.52% vs 26.27% in Q4FY21 (-175bps YoY, -199bps QoQ). EBITDA was INR 8 Cr vs INR 14Cr in Q4FY21 (-51.3% YoY, -66.9% QoQ) as compared to our estimate of INR 13 Cr. EBITDA Margins were 1.88% vs 4.5% in Q4FY21 (-262bps YoY, -344bps QoQ). The margins delivered were below our estimate of 4%. Company has reported loss of INR 3 Cr as profit of INR 4 Cr in Q4FY21 as compared to our profit estimate of INR 2 cr.



    Outlook


    We expected Revenue/PAT to increase by 20%/39% respectively in FY23E. We have assigned a TP of INR 729, valued at a P/E multiple of 40x based on an FY23E EPS of INR 18. We have Hold rating on the stock.

    Close

    Related stories

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Arihant Capital #Hold #Prataap Snacks #Recommendations
    first published: May 30, 2022 09:48 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.