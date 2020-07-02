App
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2020 06:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Petronet LNG; target of Rs 290: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial recommended hold rating on Petronet LNG with a target price of Rs 290 in its research report dated June 30, 2020.

Emkay Global Financial's report on Petronet LNG


Petronet LNG (PLNG) reported standalone EBITDA/PAT of Rs6.98/3.59bn in Q4FY20, down 13%/18% yoy, 37%/47% qoq and 35%/46% below estimates due to IndAS 116-led forex loss of Rs1.78bn on shipping and lower regas income/spot LNG marketing earnings. Dahej terminal operated at 93% capacity during Q4 (vs. our 95% est), with tolling/long term volumes in line at 105/95tbtu, though spot was 6tbtu (est. 10tbtu). Kochi utilization was better at 21% (est. 18%). Total volumes declined 6% qoq to 219tbtu (up 7% yoy). Other Expenditure included Rs1bn of PM Cares Fund contribution. Implied marketing margin on spot LNG was in line at USD0.5/mmbtu. EBITDA/mmbtu fell 19% yoy/33% qoq to Rs31.9. The negative impact of IndAS 116 on PBT was Rs2.38bn in Q4.



Outlook


We cut our FY21/22E EPS by 16%/11%, building in lower volumes due to Q1 hit and higher competition. We cut our DCF-based TP by 5% to Rs290. We maintain Hold and UW stance in EAP. The Tellurian deal is a key continuing overhang on the stock.





For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 2, 2020 04:38 pm

tags #Emkay Global Financial #Hold #Petronet LNG #Recommendations

