    Hold Petronet LNG; target of Rs 210-: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Petronet LNG with a target price of Rs 210 in its research report dated May 16, 2022.

    May 16, 2022 / 04:20 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Petronet LNG


    Petronet LNG, a JV between leading PSU oil companies, is involved in LNG import and regasification. The company operates two LNG terminals at Dahej and Kochi • Total nameplate capacity of the company is 22.5 MMTPA.


    Outlook


    We retain our HOLD rating on the stock. We value Petronet LNG at Rs 210 i.e. 10x P/E on FY24E EPS.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Hold #ICICI Direct #Petronet LNG #Recommendations
    first published: May 16, 2022 04:20 pm
