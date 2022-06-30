English
    Hold Nippon Life India Asset Management; target of Rs 305: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on Nippon Life India Asset Management with a target price of Rs 305 in its research report dated June 29, 2022.

    June 30, 2022 / 06:21 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Nippon Life India Asset Management


    The stock has corrected 43% from the highs of Rs. 477 and trades at 21.1x and 19x its FY2023E and FY2024E P/E, respectively. Although management had reiterated for leaner operating expenses, we believe this would not suffice in limiting compression on yields. It has witnessed compression in yields on a yearly basis despite increased equity AUM. Opex to AAUM remains elevated at 19 bps in FY2022, higher than its peers. Management had reiterated headroom for further improvement, which we believe is limited. With its theme of ‘sustainably forward’ in its annual report for 2022, Nippon India Life Asset Management aspires to grow through a nimble and secure digital ecosystem with an objective approach to sustainable investing in the long term.


    Outlook


    We downgrade our rating on Nippon Life India Asset Management to Hold from Buy with a revised PT of Rs. 305. We see headwinds in terms of yields compression and intense competition going ahead in the medium term.


    At 17:30 Nippon Life India Asset Management was quoting at Rs 270.75, down Rs 4.65, or 1.69 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 276.50 and an intraday low of Rs 265.50.


    It was trading with volumes of 34,265 shares, compared to its thirty day average of shares, a decrease of percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 1.43 percent or Rs 4.00 at Rs 275.40.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 476.50 and 52-week low Rs 259.30 on 19 October, 2021 and 19 May, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 43.5 percent below its 52-week high and 3.82 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 16,854.34 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jun 30, 2022 06:17 pm
