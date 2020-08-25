Hold MM Forgings; target of Rs 330: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on MM Forgings with a target price of Rs 330 in its research report dated August 25, 2020.
MM Forgings (MMF) reported weak Q1FY21 results in line with large volume declines both domestically and globally in key user industries i.e. CV & PV during the Covid impacted quarter. Net standalone sales were down 64.4% YoY to Rs 73 crore. Margins fell ~510 bps QoQ to 9.1%, impacted by inventory adjustment. MMF posted loss at PAT level at Rs 5 crore for Q1FY21.
Outlook
We value the company at 17x FY22E EPS of Rs 19.6/share to arrive at a target price of Rs 330. We assign a HOLD rating to the stock.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.