you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Apr 25, 2018 04:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Kewal Kiran Clothing; target of Rs 1770: Sharekhan

Sharekhan recommended hold rating on Kewal Kiran Clothing with a target price of Rs 1770 in its research report dated April 24, 2018.

Sharekhan's research report on Kewal Kiran Clothing


FY2018 – Challenging year for Kewal Kiran Clothing Limited (KKCL) on account of hiccups in macro environment and intense competition from online players. Investors with a long-term view and looking for a lean balance sheet company can stay invested in KKCL.  Revenue of KKCL declined and higher operating expenses led to dent in margins and profitability in Q4FY2018.


Outlook


We reduce our earnings estimates substantially for FY2019/FY2020 and maintain our Hold rating with a revised price target of Rs. 1,770.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Hold #Kewal Kiran Clothing #Recommendations #Sharekhan

